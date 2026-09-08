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Franck Kessie reveals why he sensationally snubbed Juventus to seal emotional Atalanta homecoming
A homecoming driven by the heart
During his official presentation at the Mino Favini New Balance Academy, the midfielder was transparent about the pull of his former club. Despite significant interest from other Italian giants, Kessie was adamant that Bergamo was the only destination he truly considered once the opportunity arose to wear the Nerazzurri colours again.
Speaking to the gathered media, the 29-year-old was vocal about his emotional ties to the city, stating: "I chose Atalanta because it was a choice made with my heart. I would like to thank Luca Percassi and the ownership for giving me the opportunity to return to Bergamo, which I consider my home and the city where it all began. Thanks to them and to Atalanta, I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming a professional footballer. Atalanta gave me everything. I am very proud to be back here and to be part of this project."
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Snubbing the Old Lady for the Orobici
The transfer market is rarely without its complications, and Kessie’s move was no exception. Juventus had been heavily linked with the former AC Milan and Barcelona man throughout the window, seeking to bolster their midfield with his proven physical presence and tactical intelligence. However, Kessie confirmed that it was not a difficult decision to return to Bergamo despite the discussions held with the Turin side.
Reflecting on the interest from elsewhere, Kessie was pragmatic but firm in his reasoning. "It’s normal that lots of teams ask after a player who has just become a free agent. I spoke with other teams, naturally, but this option gave me a lot of confidence as a player and as a person. I chose Atalanta because it was a decision made from the heart. When Atalanta asked me to come back, I wanted to return home," he explained.
Embracing the Sarri revolution
Kessie joins an Atalanta side that has undergone significant evolution under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. The Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, used the presentation to reiterate the club's faith in the veteran tactician, describing him as "the right person to embark on this new journey." Kessie himself seems energized by the prospect of working under Sarri, noting that he is prepared to adapt his game to suit the manager's specific requirements. Whether deployed as a robust box-to-box presence or in a more specialized tactical role, the Ivorian is focused solely on collective success rather than individual accolades as he reintegrates into the squad.
"We’re working hard together every day. For me, it’s not an issue to play as a deep-lying midfielder or even as more of a playmaker. The priority is to give my best for the team and for the city," Kessie stated.
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Ambitions for silverware in Bergamo
While the sentiment of the return is undeniable, Kessie is not back in Bergamo merely for a nostalgia trip. The midfielder was bullish about the club’s objectives for the 2026-27 campaign, suggesting that the current squad is capable of competing for the highest honours in both domestic and continental football. With the Gewiss Stadium now boasting a more intimate and intense atmosphere due to recent renovations, Kessie believes the environment is perfectly set for Atalanta to take the next step in their development.
"We want to fight for everything here in Bergamo. The Scudetto, the Coppa Italia, the Europa League, that’s why we’re here. We want to challenge for everything," he asserted.
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