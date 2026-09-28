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'They wouldn't have won it without me' - Francesco Totti makes bold claim about Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph
Totti reflects on Italy's greatest triumph
Totti is forever adored in the Italian capital for his unwavering loyalty to Roma. However, the legendary playmaker believes it was the 2006 World Cup that truly elevated his global status.
Speaking to Corriere dello Sport to celebrate his 50th birthday, Totti opened up about the historic tournament in Germany. He admitted that lifting the famous trophy transformed his legacy from a purely Roman icon into an international football great.
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A bold claim regarding the final
Totti is certain that his presence in Marcello Lippi's squad was the deciding factor in their ultimate success. During his recent interview, the former attacker even shared a lighthearted theory about his nation's glorious campaign.
"If I hadn't played they wouldn’t have won it," Totti joked. "That World Cup gave me the strength to be important outside Rome too. If I had only won one Scudetto, two Coppa Italias and two Supercoppas I would have stayed ‘inside the ring road’. Instead I won it and, even though I was at 40 per cent, I made a big contribution. Not everyone wins a World Cup."
Overcoming a severe ankle injury
The Italian's claim about playing at just 40 per cent fitness is far from an exaggeration. Totti fractured his left ankle in February 2006, requiring emergency surgery and a desperate race to be fit in time for the summer.
Despite his severe lack of match sharpness, he still started six of Italy’s seven games. He finished the competition with one goal and four assists, recording the most assists. This sheer dominance matched his own feelings about his physical and technical peak.
"Between 2001 and 2008 I felt really good," he noted. "I was ’embarrassing’ for how strong I felt."
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Leading by example on the pitch
Despite his undeniable brilliance, Totti was often criticised for not being a vocal leader in the dressing room. When asked about this long-standing reputation, the World Cup winner did not dispute the claims.
"I’ve always been of the view that the pitch was what counted," Totti admitted. "Outside it, everyone is good at talking. They would say to me: why don’t you say something to the team before the game? But I have to go and play football, I have to enjoy myself. I never felt tension before a match."
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