'Absolutely no football knowledge!' - Ajax leadership torn to shreds by Francesco Farioli as Porto coach explains why he quit Dutch giants after promising debut season

Former Ajax boss Farioli has revealed the internal issues that pushed him to leave the Dutch giants after just one season in charge. Speaking to ESPN, the Italian described a dysfunctional environment behind the scenes despite overseeing a campaign in which Ajax came close to winning the Eredivisie title.

Farioli said internal politics and power struggles were preventing the club from moving forward. Ajax’s title challenge collapsed late in the season, with the club surrendering what had appeared to be a strong position in the closing rounds of the campaign. The Italian has since moved to Portugal and enjoyed immediate success with Porto, winning the league title in his first season at the club.