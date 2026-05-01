Michael Olise & Ousmane Dembele do what Kylian Mbappe isn’t capable of' - Didier Deschamps warned Real Madrid star 'shouldn't be leader' for France

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen claimed that Mbappe's role should be limited to his strengths rather than overall leadership. He declared: “When you see the players around him today, you can’t ask Kylian Mbappe to be the technical leader. He shouldn’t be the attacking leader. We have to play to his strengths. We have the advantage of having a very effective player who scores a lot of goals. OK. He’s here for that. But there’s a structure to put in place around him.”