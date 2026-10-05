From trailing to triumphant! Late flurry from Desire Doue and Michael Olise caps dramatic France comeback against Belgium

Zidane's tenure as France manager reached a new high on Monday night as his side produced a breathtaking late rally to dismantle Belgium 4-1. The Bleus entered the contest at the Stade de France sitting at the summit of Nations League Group 1 with seven points, following a narrow 1-0 win in Brussels just a week prior. Looking to cement their lead, Zidane opted for a youthful 4-3-3 formation, handing starts to Guillaume Restes in goal and an experimental defensive pairing of Maxence Lacroix and Leny Yoro.

Ousmane Dembele set the tone early, cutting inside to unleash a shot that whistled past the post within sixty seconds. The pressure continued to mount as Bradley Barcola and Esteban Lepaul tested the Belgian resolve, with Maarten Vandevoordt forced into a fine save to deny Barcola in the 16th minute. Despite the sustained French pressure, the Red Devils remained dangerous on the break. In the 35th minute, the visitors delivered a sucker punch when Chelsea's Romeo Lavia sliced open the French defense with a pinpoint pass, releasing Dodi Lukebakio one-on-one with Guillaume Restes to finish emphatically with a left-footed strike into the top corner.