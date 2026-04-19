Niko Kovac proved his tactical romanticism by recalling Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund’s starting XI for the first time since 7 February 2026, when the centre-back featured in a 2-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg. For the first time since 7 February 2026, when BVB won 2-1 at VfL Wolfsburg, Kovac included Niklas Süle in his starting XI for the trip to TSG Hoffenheim. Süle began his professional career at TSG in 2013 and later became the first DFB international from the Kraichgau region. “Of course, it’s always nice to play against your old clubs. That was also my intention with Niki,” Kovac said after the 1-2 defeat, BVB’s second consecutive Bundesliga loss, which, due to an unfortunate chain of events, could prove to be Süle’s last appearance in a BVB shirt.
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Four years at BVB ended in utter tragedy: Niklas Süle never got his revenge on FC Bayern
In the 37th minute, Süle slipped in the penalty area while trying to tackle Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, twisting his knee. As he fell, he grimaced in pain and, just before landing on his back, raised his arm. At that instant, Kramaric’s strike hit his hand. Referee Daniel Siebert initially let play continue, then allowed Süle to receive treatment, waited until the defender, tears in his eyes and supported by medical staff, limped off the pitch, and only then ran to the touchline to review the incident. He awarded a penalty in accordance with the widely criticised handball rules. By the time Kramaric converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0, Süle was already in the stadium’s underground tunnels. “We don’t know anything for certain yet. At least he was able to put weight on it. That’s a good sign, at any rate,” Kovac reported later. Managing director Lars Ricken, however, was less optimistic: “There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He’s sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee,” he said.
Süle is set to leave BVB in the summer after four largely injury-hit years, a departure confirmed since mid-March. Now, the defender—already unfortunate to slip, suffer a serious knee injury and concede a penalty—may have provided an unwitting image that could define his time at the club.
That moment was not needed; the memory of him standing on the sidelines before the 2024 Champions League final, his shirt stretched tight across his stomach, had already provided an unwelcome snapshot.
He had already missed 226 days—and 39 matches—across the past two seasons due to a string of muscle, back, and thigh injuries. Saturday’s outing against his first professional club was only his tenth Bundesliga appearance this term, totalling 485 minutes.
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Niklas Süle could have gotten his own back on Bayern Munich by moving to BVB.
Both Süle and BVB would have preferred to avoid this final twist—should the worst fears materialise—in a partnership that had already gone off the rails.
Nevertheless, his arrival on a free transfer in summer 2022 was initially seen as a coup for Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern Munich, where Süle had been an undisputed first-team regular since 2017—especially under Niko Kovač—had wanted to extend his contract, but not at any cost.
Months of protracted talks had left him feeling undervalued, and by spring he chose to move on. Süle had reportedly hoped to move to England, but Dortmund represented a strong alternative, offering him the chance to prove himself against Bayern. According to reports, he earned €14 million per year at BVB.
During this period, Bayern were somewhat adrift, struggling in the transfer market for both officials and coaches, and failed to field a cohesive squad every season. At some point, Bayern’s title sequence would end, and Dortmund was poised to pounce. That moment seemed to arrive in 2022/23. Bayern faltered, Nagelsmann was sacked in spring for reasons that still baffle many, and BVB looked like champions-elect even before matchday 34. The rest is history: Jamal Musiala’s 89th-minute winner for Bayern in Cologne, coupled with Süle’s 90+6 equaliser for Dortmund in Mainz, ultimately handed the Bavarians their 33rd title—and 11th consecutive one.
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In his first season with BVB, Süle started 29 Bundesliga matches and became a cornerstone of the back line, especially after the winter break. His defining moment arrived in December 2023, when he executed a sliding tackle in the six-yard box to deny Kylian Mbappé an opener for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
The image encapsulated their partnership: a sliding tackle as vital and emotional as any goal. The draw propelled Dortmund to the top of their group, and their run only ended in the Wembley final. However, Süle did not feature in the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, having lost his starting spot after the round of 16—partly due to fitness concerns.
He missed Euro 2024, instead working with a mental coach, shedding ten kilograms and impressing in pre-season. “Niki has done significantly more than anyone else. If he stays fit and works on his areas for improvement, he’ll get much, much better,” praised then-sporting director Sebastian Kehl. That high, however, was short-lived. A series of injuries and inconsistent form disrupted his 2024–25 campaign. During the 5–2 loss to Real Madrid in October 2025, teammate Ramy Bensebaini accidentally landed on his foot, sidelining him for 37 days.
Niklas Süle: When and where will he play next?
Niko Kovac initially touted him as a contender for the 2026 World Cup upon his arrival in Dortmund, yet Süle remained injury-prone under the coach and consequently logged limited game time—a pattern that has persisted over the past two seasons.
Consequently, nobody now links Süle to the 2026 World Cup; the more pressing question is when—and where—the centre-back, already twice recovered from cruciate ligament tears, will next feature.