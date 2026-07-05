‘I would get four red cards in this game!’ - Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to Paraguay’s ‘dirty tricks’ in feisty World Cup clash with Kylian Mbappe & France

Speaking in the aftermath of the feisty encounter on Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic offered a blunt assessment of how he would have handled the situation. The former Milan and PSG striker suggested that his temperament would not have been suited to such a provocatory environment. Ibrahimovic was quick to point out that the French players did well to remain focused on the result rather than the rough treatment.

"It was a different challenge for them today," Ibrahimovic said. "It was more about not being provocated, to stay composed, stay calm, don't lose your balance. And don't fall for the tricks that they were doing. I would get four red cards in this game! And maybe send somebody to... but yes, it is what it is. I like to play the real game. I don't like somebody trying to provocate. But it's part of the game, and it's not part of the game."