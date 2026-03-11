Four out of six Champions League quarter-finals without Italian teams, Inter's two finals the anomaly: the decline is no longer a coincidence, but a pattern. Is anyone going to do anything about it?

That day has come again. That day which, on a regular basis, now every season, unleashes those who have the privilege of being able to express themselves in front of some kind of audience. Nothing new, for goodness' sake. If anything, it's the usual refrain of those who, in their own small way, try to sound the alarm. An alarm, of course, that punctually falls on deaf ears every time.

And so, the statistics provided by OPTA this morning, barring a sci-fi 0-6 win for Atalanta in Munich next Wednesday, are those that not only confirm the bad feelings but also tell the cruel truth about the state of Italian football in Europe. In the last six editions of the Champions League, on four occasions no Italian team has managed to qualify for the quarter-finals. Four times in six years. To find the same number of 'European failures' – i.e. four editions without a single Italian team in the Champions League quarter-finals – we have to go back 27 editions of the tournament. Twenty-seven.