Uncertainty is growing over the identity of the next head coach to lead the Saudi national team, whether before or after the 2026 World Cup, following confirmed reports that Frenchman Hervé Renard is definitely leaving.

Renard had faced fierce criticism recently due to poor results, a lack of technical stability and his inability to handle media and fan scrutiny.

In recent days, several names have surfaced as potential successors, led by the highly regarded former Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

Read also: Renard’s time is up... The World Cup calls on the “Rochon” duo to lead Saudi Arabia

. Read also: After Renard... The Saudi Arabian Football Federation drops the “Moroccan magician” ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In the past few hours, however, fresh reports have circulated several other candidates: Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel (Al-Fayha), Greek tactician Giorgos Donis (Al-Khaleej), and Brazilian strategist Pericles Chamusca (Al-Taawoun).

However, Walid Regragui has now been ruled out, and in the following lines, Koora explains why the Moroccan coach is no longer in the frame.



