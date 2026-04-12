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وليد الركراكيAFP
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Four key reasons explain why the Saudi national team pulled out of its deal to appoint Walid El-Rakraki

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W. Regragui
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H. Renard
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The Moroccan coach is currently not in the plans for the national team.

Uncertainty is growing over the identity of the next head coach to lead the Saudi national team, whether before or after the 2026 World Cup, following confirmed reports that Frenchman Hervé Renard is definitely leaving.

Renard had faced fierce criticism recently due to poor results, a lack of technical stability and his inability to handle media and fan scrutiny.

In recent days, several names have surfaced as potential successors, led by the highly regarded former Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

Read also: Renard’s time is up... The World Cup calls on the “Rochon” duo to lead Saudi Arabia
. Read also: After Renard... The Saudi Arabian Football Federation drops the “Moroccan magician” ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In the past few hours, however, fresh reports have circulated several other candidates: Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel (Al-Fayha), Greek tactician Giorgos Donis (Al-Khaleej), and Brazilian strategist Pericles Chamusca (Al-Taawoun).

However, Walid Regragui has now been ruled out, and in the following lines, Koora explains why the Moroccan coach is no longer in the frame.


  • هيرفي رينارد - وليد الركراكي - جورجي جيسوس - سعد الشهري - herve Renard - jorge jesus - khaled al atawi - walid al regraguiKooora

    The challenge of accepting the assignment

    Doubts are growing within the Saudi national team over whether Walid Regragui is willing to take charge of the ‘Green Falcons’ at this delicate stage, especially with major tournaments—most notably the 2026 World Cup—on the horizon.

    Sources claim he may favour remaining in a more stable administrative and technical environment, rather than taking on a new project that would demand considerable rebuilding time.

    The intense media spotlight and public expectations in Saudi football are also seen as potential hurdles, making the role more demanding than comparable national-team posts.

    As a result, his potential refusal is rooted not only in technical doubts but also in concerns over stability and the broader circumstances of the job.

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  • وليد الركراكيEPA

    The Moroccan coach’s wish

    Al-Rakraki’s personal preferences are considered one of the main reasons for his exclusion from the shortlist, with reports suggesting that the Moroccan coach does not view coaching the Saudi national team as a current priority.

    Sources claim he prefers a role that guarantees long-term stability over a short-term appointment ahead of a major tournament.

    He also prefers an environment that affords him full freedom to shape his technical project, something that may not currently be guaranteed within the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

    Consequently, personal preference has significantly reduced the likelihood of him taking the helm of the national team.

  • The mass attack

    Walid Regragui’s potential appointment as coach of the Saudi national team has divided opinion among social-media followers, with some supporters voicing opposition.

    The backlash intensified after he reportedly stated that the Moroccan national team “represents itself and does not represent the Arabs”, a remark some supporters interpreted as divisive.

    The quotes went viral, prompting further criticism and labels such as “arrogant” from fans who felt he handled the media with undue confidence.

    Against this backdrop, some observers claim the backlash influenced the decision to omit him from the national team’s current plans.

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  • وليد الركراكي

    Lack of experience in the Roshen League

    Despite Walid Regragui’s success with the Moroccan national team, some reports suggest that his lack of Saudi Pro League experience could hurt his candidacy.

    The Saudi league is now a complex, high-profile arena featuring big international names, and navigating its unique dynamics demands deep knowledge of both local and foreign players as well as the competition’s intensity.

    Those familiar with the league argue that prior exposure to its intense match pressure and daily nuances can be decisive.

    As a result, the selection committee is leaning toward candidates who can point to recent, first-hand experience in the Saudi top flight.