AFP
Former PSG defender set for unexpected transfer to second-tier Middle East side
Kimpembe nears Qatari second division move
Kimpembe is not expected to remain without a club for long after becoming a free agent on July 1. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Kimpembe is very close to signing a contract with Al-Kharitiyath, who currently compete in the Qatari second division.
The ambitious club are keen to secure his services as they push for promotion this season.
Kimpembe originally moved to the Middle East when Qatar SC signed him from Paris Saint-Germain on September 7 last year for a fee of €5 million. However, his spell at the top-flight club was incredibly brief, and he left his former side with a current market value of €3m.
- AFP
A brief stint in the Middle East
During his time at Qatar SC, Kimpembe struggled to make a significant impact on the pitch. The defender managed to play just 11 matches across all competitions for the team, failing to register a single goal or assist before his departure.
This is a stark contrast to his extensive and highly successful career with Paris Saint-Germain, where Kimpembe made an impressive 241 appearances and scored three goals. If the transfer is completed, Kimpembe will reunite with Kaïs Najeh at Al-Kharitiyath. Najeh is another player who progressed through the youth academy in Paris, and the pair will look to form a solid partnership in their new surroundings.
A glittering career built in Paris
Before taking his talents to the Middle East, Kimpembe established himself as one of the most decorated players in French football history. He officially joined the Paris Saint-Germain first team from their reserve squad in July 2015 and went on to win an extraordinary number of major honours.
Kimpembe helped the club lift the Champions League trophy, while also securing eight French league titles, six French cups, four French league cups, and five French Super Cup victories. On the international stage, Kimpembe was a crucial part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup, and he also added a Nations League winner's medal to his collection.
- AFP
What comes next for Kimpembe?
Kimpembe must now wait for Al-Kharitiyath to finalise the official paperwork to complete his free transfer. Once the deal is formally announced, Kimpembe will immediately begin training with his new teammates to build his match fitness. Al-Kharitiyath have ambitious plans to secure promotion to the Qatar Stars League, and they will rely heavily on his vast European experience.
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