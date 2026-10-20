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Moataz Elgammal

Former manager claims free agent Dele Alli still believes he has the quality to play for Manchester United

K. Robinson
D. Alli
Manchester United
Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli remains without a club after departing Como in the summer of 2025. Despite being a free agent for over a year, his former manager has revealed that Alli recently rejected an offer to join League Two outfit Salford City, as the midfielder remarkably still holds the self-belief that he could perform for a top side like Manchester United.

  • Salford City offer rejected by former Spurs star

    Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Karl Robinson revealed that he offered Alli a chance to return to English football this summer. Robinson, who managed the player during his breakthrough years at MK Dons, crossed paths with Alli recently.

    According to Robinson, he actively tried to recruit the midfielder for Salford City, but Alli dismissed the idea of dropping down to League Two. Robinson stated: “I would 100% give him a chance. I saw him in the gym in June, and I told him to come to Salford. But he probably looked at me and went, ‘gaffer, come on, I’m not doing that’.”

  • AS Roma v Como - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Unwavering belief and Man Utd ambitions

    Despite recent struggles, Robinson insists Alli retains an elite mentality, suggesting he would feel capable of changing the club's fortunes at Old Trafford. "I guarantee if you sat down with him now, he’d probably say he could change the fortune at Manchester United," Robinson said. The manager also left the door open for a reunion, adding: "If a job comes up, Dele Alli is always more than welcome to come anywhere I go. I worry about Dele as a young man – he is someone that I will always be there to pick up the phone to."

  • A steep decline from Tottenham stardom

    The 30-year-old, born April 11, once boasted a glittering record in English football. During his prime years, Alli made 269 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 67 goals and providing 59 assists. His overall Premier League tally stands at 51 goals and 35 assists in 194 matches.

    However, his career trajectory has plummeted since leaving Spurs for Everton on a free transfer in January 2022. Following an unsuccessful loan at Besiktas, he was released in 2024. A brief stint in Italy with Como followed in early 2025, but he has been without a club since September 2025.

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  • West Ham United v Everton - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What is next for the free agent?

    Alli continues building his fitness while engaging fans via Twitch streams. As the months pass without a new club, it remains entirely uncertain whether he will eventually accept a lower-league offer or finally secure the high-level return he seemingly still desires.

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