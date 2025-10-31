Getty Images Sport
Former Liverpool star who was once sold for £15m joins eight-tier team as he bids to 'rediscover the joy of football'
Jordan Ibe joins English eighth-tier side Sittingbourne
Ibe has signed for Sittingbourne, marking the ninth permanent club of his career and another chapter in a journey filled with promise, setbacks, and perseverance. The 29-year-old winger joins the Kent-based side following his departure from Hungerford Town, who play one tier higher in the English football pyramid. His latest move comes after a proposed transfer to Swedish second-tier outfit Umea fell through in the summer due to work permit issues, leaving him eager to get back to playing regular football in England.
Sittingbourne to help Ibe 'rediscover the joy of football'
Confirming his arrival, Sittingbourne released a heartfelt statement celebrating the signing and outlining the club’s role in Ibe’s comeback: “We’re proud to announce that Sittingbourne FC has been entrusted with supporting Jordon Ibe on his journey to rediscover the joy of football. After discussions between Jordon, his agent and the club, it was agreed that Sittingbourne provides the ideal environment with our recent successes and strong team culture to help him thrive again. Jordon was influenced by the many positive things he’s heard about the club and he believes this is the perfect place to rebuild momentum and showcase his talent. We’re delighted to play a part in helping him get back to where he belongs in the game.”
Sittingbourne’s management has expressed confidence that Ibe’s Premier League experience and leadership will add quality and professionalism to their dressing room as they look to climb the table after a mixed start to the campaign. The Brickies are ninth in the Isthmian League South East Division, but with games in hand, Ibe’s arrival could provide the spark they need to reignite their promotion hopes.
Jordan Ibe: Liverpool's rising talent to fallen star
Ibe’s move to Sittingbourne adds another intriguing stop in a career that began with huge promise. After bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old with Wycombe Wanderers, he joined Liverpool’s academy in 2011 and was tipped as one of England’s brightest attacking prospects. During his time at Anfield, the winger made 58 appearances, registering four goals and seven assists while earning a reputation for his pace and directness.
His potential led Bournemouth to spend £15 million on him in 2016 — a major fee for a player still developing — but his four-year spell with the Cherries proved inconsistent. Despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and was released in 2020 after 92 appearances in all competitions. Moves to Derby County and Turkey’s Adanaspor followed before he gradually stepped into English non-league football, featuring for Ebbsfleet United, Hayes & Yeading, and most recently, Hungerford Town.
The former England U21 international has also been open about his battles with mental health, having spoken in the past about depression and his determination to find stability both on and off the pitch. Sittingbourne’s supportive environment may be exactly what he needs to rebuild his confidence and passion for the game.
When will Ibe make his Sittingbourne debut?
Ibe will be hoping to make his Sittingbourne debut when the team hosts Croydon on Saturday afternoon, marking what could be the start of his long-awaited resurgence. His new club, who finished second last season but lost in the play-off final to Burgess Hill Town, are targeting another promotion push this year after also reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy in their best-ever campaign. Managerial staff are likely to ease him into the side, given his recent lack of competitive football, but his presence alone could lift the squad’s morale and inspire younger players in the group.
