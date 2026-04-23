Former Liverpool player: Mohamed Salah is a legend... and a Scottish club has discussed his future!

Speaking to the Modern Sports programme on Egyptian channel Modern MTI, Björnby said: “Mohamed Salah is a true legend at Liverpool and has achieved a remarkable legacy for a great club. He has delivered exceptional results for the club over many seasons. There were some heated discussions about his situation last year, but the matter has been resolved, and he has remained loyal to the club.”

“I think most people can accept that he has given the club many great years and now wants to seize a new opportunity, perhaps embarking on another adventure. I don’t know what his plans are; we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an advisor to Rangers, as you know, where he’ll go and so on, but I think most people are grateful for what he’s done for the club.”



