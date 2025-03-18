Football word of the day: offside

Everything you need to know about the game's most important terms ahead of two major tournaments coming up over the next 18 months

With the Club World Cup around the corner and the World Cup 2026 taking place in USA, Mexico and Canada next year, GOAL runs you through some of the key football terms you need to know ahead of these major tournaments.

First off: the offside rule! What is it? What does it mean? And how does it even work? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

Understanding the offside rule doesn't have to be a head-scratcher. We break down football's most debated rule in simple terms, from its basic principles to common misconceptions.

The offside rule in football is often a source of confusion for new fans and even some seasoned supporters. It's arguably the most debated rule in the game, but understanding it doesn't have to be a challenge worthy of a VAR review. This quick guide tackles the offside rule head-on, breaking it down into bite-sized chunks to leave you feeling confident about this crucial aspect of the beautiful game.