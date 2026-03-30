Following Germany and Italy: another top nation is reportedly interested in U21 star Nicolo Tresoldi

Tresoldi was born in Sardinia and initially grew up in Italy. As a teenager, he moved to Hanover with his parents and played football for the youth team of second-tier side Hannover 96. At the age of 18, he was granted German citizenship in 2022 and made his debut for the DFB’s U19 national team that very same month. Since then, he has been playing in the jersey with the eagle on the chest – yet there remains interest from Italy too.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia in October about a potential move to the Squadra Azzurra, Tresoldi said: “The rules allow it, and my phone is switched on. If Gattuso (Italy’s national coach, ed.) wants to speak to me, I’d be very happy.” He added, however: “But at the moment I’m playing for Germany; I’ve made that decision, even if it’s only the U21s. I feel very much at home."