Florian Wirtz injury: Arne Slot provides update ahead of Liverpool's Premier League & FA Cup double-header against Wolves
Wirtz sidelined after top run of form
The 22-year-old had been in blistering form prior to his setback, recording four goals and two assists during an impressive run in January. However, a back problem suffered during the pre-match warm-up against Nottingham Forest has halted his momentum. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Slot remained cautious about a potential return date, admitting that the immediate schedule likely comes too soon for the midfielder to be risked.
Slot provides timeline for German star
"Not anything different to what I said after the game," Slot said when asked about Wirtz in a pre-match press conference on Monday morning. "The game probably comes too soon tomorrow and maybe the game at the weekend. We hope to have him back next week." The manager had previously elaborated on the difficulty of the situation, stating before the West Ham game: "At this moment in time, I don't know. Usually when I say that, I do know and I don't want to share that. But this time, I honestly don't know."
The Liverpool boss was quick to praise Wirtz for his durability up until this point, noting the physical demands of transitioning to English football. Slot commented: "It's a big accomplishment for Wirtz to stay fit for such a long time because he had to make a step up from where he played to the Premier League and Liverpool. It tells a lot about his mentality and work rate that he has stayed fit for so long. It is a disappointment for him and for us, because he has played really, really well lately."
Frimpong return offers defensive boost
While Wirtz remains out, there was better news regarding fellow summer recruit Jeremie Frimpong, who made his return to action against West Ham as a substitute. Slot expressed his relief at having more options in the full-back positions, though he warned that his minutes must be carefully monitored following a month-long layoff. "Right-back isn't the only position where we have struggled but it stands out most," the Dutchman explained.
Slot added: "Having Jeremie back is nice. We have to take into account a lot of games, especially players who come back from injuries. But we know the importance of every game now. But I'm not the only one to have that. I prefer to manage how many minutes he can be given rather than see him with the medical team."
Slot on the Wolves double-header
Liverpool face the unusual task of playing Wolves twice in four days at the same venue, first in the league on Tuesday and then in the fifth round of FA Cup on Friday. Slot dismissed the idea that the repetitive schedule was a disadvantage, instead focusing on the tactical edge it provides his staff. When asked about the quirk of the schedule, Slot said: "Usually the only people it's helpful for are the analysts and me. Allows us to analyse them."
Despite the absence of their £116m playmaker, Liverpool will be expected to dispatch a Wolves side currently sitting at the bottom of the table. Wirtz has recorded six goals and eight assists in 35 appearances this term, and the club's medical staff are hopeful he can return for the Champions League trip to Galatasaray next week. For now, Slot will have to rely on the depth of his squad to maintain their pursuit of silverware across multiple fronts as the season reaches its business end.
