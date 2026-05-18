Florentino Perez pays special tribute to 'legend' Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid confirm veteran full-back's summer departure

The announcement marks the conclusion of a historic chapter for Los Blancos, as the club and player have mutually agreed to part ways when his contract expires this summer. Since joining the academy in 2002, the Spaniard has spent 13 seasons in the first team, establishing himself as one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. The club expressed "gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and world football" as they prepare for a transition at right-back.

The 34-year-old’s decision to move on comes amid a season where persistent injury struggles restricted him to just 22 appearances across all competitions. Having won everything possible at domestic and international level, including Euro 2024 and the Nations League with Spain, Carvajal is reportedly looking for one final adventure abroad before his playing days come to an end.











