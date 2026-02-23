'Let him pay' - Flamengo boss clarifies Vinicius Junior comments and condemns racism

Luis spoke about the incident after the game and has now sought to clarify his words, saying his initial comments were "misinterpreted."

He told reporters: "I would like to clarify my words, which were widely misinterpreted in the last press conference I held. At no time was my intention to minimise the [alleged] racist act, nor to disrespect the victim in this case, quite the contrary. Let me say it again: Flamengo and I stand with Vini.

"I repudiate racism, I condemn the act of racism, racism is a crime. As I've said before, if the player [Prestianni] did this, it's not up to me to judge him, but if he did, let him pay, let him pay severely.

"It's easy for me to come here and speak, it's easy to make 'no to racism' t-shirts, it's easy to wear an anti-racist bracelet. What's difficult is punishing. If he [Prestianni] did it, let him pay. Flamengo supports all of Vini's causes, always. I have immense affection and admiration for him, and I'm with him."