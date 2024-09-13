'Believe in big things' - Five things learned from Mauricio Pochettino's introduction as USMNT coach

Pochettino's confidence and ambition were clear to see in his introductory USMNT news conference

Nearly a month after reportedly agreeing to take the job, Mauricio Pochettino finally arrived and was introduced Friday as the new U.S. men's national team coach in his first news conference in New York City's Hudson Yards.

U.S. Soccer had officially announced that it had hired Pochettino to replace the fired Gregg Berhalter Tuesday, less than 30 minutes before the USMNT played New Zealand in the second of two friendlies - they drew that match 1-1 after losing to Canada 2-1 on Saturday.

Pochettino wasn't at either match, but said Friday that he watched both and is eager to restore hope for a USMNT that crashed out of the Copa America and is less than two years away from hosting the 2026 World Cup, saying "If we believe all together we will achieve"

Here are five takeaways from Pochettino's inaugural comments as the new USMNT coach.