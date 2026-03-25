First-leg win against Lyon: Wolfsburg aiming for a perfect send-off for Popp

And it’s not just Popp, who is set to join Borussia Dortmund this summer after 14 years in Wolfsburg, who is dreaming of a major upset against the top French side following Tuesday evening’s 1-0 (1-0) win. “We’re in great form at the moment,” said international Janina Minge: “There’s no reason why we can’t pull off another performance like that.”

In the battle for a semi-final spot, VfL took the lead thanks to a display of sheer determination. But everyone in Wolfsburg knows that the lead alone won’t be enough against the record Champions League winners. "We know that was the first step, and we’ve taken it," explained coach Stephan Lerch on Disney+. His team will also "try to play with courage" in the return leg in Lyon on 2 April (9.00 pm). "But we know it’s going to be very intense there."