‘First goal accomplished’ – Lionel Messi targets trophy double as Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami turn their attention to MLS Cup glory in 2024
Lionel Messi has another trophy, the 46th of his record-shattering career, but the Inter Miami star says that is only the “first goal accomplished”.
- Herons have posted best regular season record
- Ready for playoff action & bid to land ultimate prize
- Continue to make history with star-studded squad