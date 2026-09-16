'I've seen the films!' – Finlay Herrick reveals Millwall excitement after dream West Ham debut

Finlay Herrick made his first home start for West Ham United on Tuesday night in a 3-2 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Fulham, speaking to West Ham TV post-match. The 20-year-old goalkeeper stepped up at London Stadium on his mother's birthday, completing a 14-year journey through the club's academy.

Despite the narrow defeat, Herrick produced a committed display against Premier League opposition.

The young stopper took full responsibility for Oscar Bobb's winning goal while praising his team-mates for their effort.