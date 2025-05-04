Find their own Virgil van Dijk, clear out the dead wood and eight lessons Chelsea can learn from Liverpool to force themselves back into the Premier League title picture

The Blues host Arne Slot's unexpected champions on Sunday and will be desperate to close the gap to the Reds, or even emulate them, next season

You couldn't begrudge Chelsea's players feeling a tinge of jealousy when they line up against Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues will give the newly-crowned Premier League champions a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge, and they will be wondering what could have been.

It feels like a lifetime ago now that Enzo Maresca's men were considered Liverpool's nearest title rivals, but the west Londoners have gone from two to 22 points adrift since early December as their challenge disintegrated.

Chelsea have fallen so far away that their focus is now on clinging onto a Champions League place in a testing run-in, but the clash against the league winners will also be a litmus test and offers the chance to examine how the Blues can close the gap to Arne Slot's side, or perhaps even emulate them, next season.