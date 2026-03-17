Getty Images News
FIFA & YouTube announce World Cup deal to broadcast first 10 minutes of matches in bid to boost young viewership
A digital-first approach for 2026
In a move designed to capture the attention of Gen Z and younger viewers, FIFA has unveiled what it describes as a “game-changing partnership” with YouTube.
The collaboration will allow broadcasters with existing rights to stream segments of live match action directly on the platform during the tournament, which is set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
The core of the strategy involves encouraging rights holders to broadcast the first 10 minutes of matches live on YouTube, Associated Press reports. This "appetiser" approach is intended to hook viewers early and then transition them to traditional network television or official streaming apps to watch the remainder of the 104-game competition.
- Getty
Full match streaming and archive access
Beyond the opening segments of games, the agreement opens the door for more expansive coverage on the platform. FIFA stated that broadcasters “will be able to stream a select number of matches in full on their YouTube channel, engaging global audiences and promoting where to watch more of the competition.” This flexibility is expected to significantly increase the tournament's footprint in territories where traditional cable subscriptions are declining.
Nostalgia will also play a major role in the tie-up. FIFA has pledged to share a significant portion of its prestigious World Cup archive on YouTube, including “full length past matches and many more iconic moments in the sport’s history,” ensuring that the platform becomes a hub for both live updates and historical deep dives.
Unprecedented access for content creators
Building on their relationship from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - where YouTube served as a lower-tier sponsor - the 2026 edition will see even deeper integration for independent digital personalities. FIFA confirmed it will grant “a global cohort of YouTube creators unprecedented access” during the expanded tournament to capture behind-the-scenes content that isn't typically seen on standard broadcasts.
By bringing influencers into the stadium and training camps, world football's governing body hopes to create a more immersive experience. The goal is to move beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch and provide a 24/7 stream of content that resonates with the habits of mobile-centric fans who consume football through social media highlights and vlogs.
- AFP
Expanding the World Cup's global reach
While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the strategic value for FIFA is clear as it seeks to maximise the commercial potential of the first-ever 48-team World Cup. By lowering the barrier to entry through YouTube, FIFA is betting that increased accessibility will translate into higher overall engagement and long-term brand loyalty among the next generation of football supporters.
Advertisement