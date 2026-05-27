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'Confusion and fake scarcity!' - FIFA hit with legal subpoenas as US authorities launch investigation amid allegations of 'blatantly deceptive' World Cup ticket prices
Legal action initiated against FIFA
The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have officially launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing practices, accusing the governing body of creating a “gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices.” New Jersey attorney general Jennifer Davenport confirmed that world football’s governing body has been subpoenaed to provide internal documents and information regarding their conduct. The move marks a significant escalation in the tension between local organisers and FIFA leadership as the 2026 tournament approaches.
Davenport made a joint announcement alongside New York attorney general Letitia James and the New York City department of consumer and worker protection (DCWP). During the announcement, Davenport stated: "It's an honour to host the World Cup but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors. Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated." The investigation will focus on whether the ticketing release schedule was designed to manipulate the market and drive up costs for supporters.
- AFP
Allegations of deceptive conduct
The DCWP is taking reports of "blatantly deceptive conduct" seriously, with commissioner Samuel AA Levine expressing deep concern over FIFA's transparency. Fans have reported being "misled" about seat locations, specifically regarding 'front' category tickets that were released at higher prices after the initial sales phase. There are further allegations that variable pricing models allowed FIFA to hike prices for 90 of the 104 matches by an average of 34%, making this the most expensive World Cup in history.
Levine noted: "Reports of FIFA conduct in violation of the city's consumer protection law, including misleading fans about seat locations and artificially inflating prices, are deeply troubling." He added that supporters should expect "transparency and fairness" when purchasing tickets for such a high-profile event. The investigation will scrutinise why these tickets have "exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament" and whether public statements were used to create a false sense of urgency.
Fairness for local residents
New York attorney general James emphasized that the investigation is a matter of protecting the public from financial manipulation. She argued that local residents, who are footing much of the bill for hosting infrastructure, should not be priced out of the event. James stated: "No-one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive. Local residents deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets."
The legal pressure follows a previous letter from California attorney general Rob Bonta, who also sought answers from FIFA regarding "potentially misleading ticketing practices." While FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously defended the pricing by citing an "absolutely crazy" appetite for the tournament, investigators highlighted that as of Wednesday, face-value tickets were still available for 86 of the 104 matches. This contradicts the narrative of extreme scarcity often used to justify premium pricing for the fixtures.
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Rising costs upset football fans
Ticketing is not the only area where FIFA has faced backlash; transport costs have also become a major point of contention. Local organisers, including New Jersey governor Mikie Sherrill, have been at loggerheads with FIFA over the refusal to subsidise transport. This led to a public outcry when initial train fares from Manhattan to the MetLife Stadium were set at $150 - far exceeding the normal $12.90 return fare. Following the backlash, NJ Transit was forced to reduce the fare to $98, though it remains significantly higher than standard rates.