FIFA confirm lifetime bans for two former officials after extensive abuse of position and funds

According to a report by the Associated Press, FIFA judges have imposed life bans on Cassell and Jaleel for severe financial misconduct. Cassell, the long-time football leader in Montserrat, was explicitly charged with "abuse of position, systemic conflicts of interest" and the misuse of FIFA funds.

Meanwhile, Jaleel, the former president of the Maldives federation, was expelled for "misusing FIFA Covid-19 Relief Plan funds for his personal benefit." During the pandemic, FIFA made up to $1.5 million available. However, Maldives media reported that Jaleel was sentenced to 23 years in prison for embezzling $1.2m, reportedly using the money to purchase apartments.