'Fiery' Coleen Rooney tipped for 'fireworks' with popstar Tulisa in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as wife of Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney is picked out as key celebrity to watch in hit ITV show
Coleen Rooney has been tipped to show offer her 'fiery' personality and clash with Tulisa as she competes on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
- Rooney to compete in I'm A Celebrity
- Tense relationship with Tulisa expected
- Show gets underway on November 17