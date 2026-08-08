Ferran Torres tells Barcelona he wants PSG move after agreeing personal terms with European champions

Spain's World Cup hero Torres has dropped a significant transfer bombshell by informing Barcelona that he wishes to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. According to ESPN, the 26-year-old has already agreed to personal terms with the back-to-back European champions, paving the way for a potential return to working under his former national team coach, Enrique.

With just one year left on his contract, Barcelona find themselves forced to make a decision on Torres' future, and the Spanish champions are ready to let him leave if PSG meet their valuation.