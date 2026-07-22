With Spanish forward Ferran Torres strongly linked with a move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, one name springs immediately to mind: Les Bleus star Ousmane Dembele.
Why Dembele? Because he lived through much the same situation at Barcelona, as follows:
* First: Squandering the easiest of chances and appearing only intermittently.
* Second: Being viewed as a "burden player" on the team.
* Third: The constant demands to offload him.
For all his talent, Dembele's Barcelona career from 2017 to 2023 was largely swallowed up by injuries. He lost his confidence entirely and buckled under the pressure.
Everything changed the moment he joined the Parisian club. His injuries dropped away sharply, his football exploded and he claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2025.
Two things drove that transformation: the huge faith shown in him by Spanish head coach Luis Enrique, and his release from the pressures that come with a club the size of Barcelona.
So one question lingers: "Can Ferran Torres repeat Dembélé's scenario if he moves to Paris Saint-Germain?!".
Torres does not possess Dembele's skills. He does, though, bring other footballing qualities, as follows:
* First: Versatility, being able to play on the wing and as a centre-forward.
* Second: Tactical intelligence, as he is able to position himself and move between the lines in the best possible way.
The sharpest criticism of Torres is his wastefulness in front of goal, along with a lack of consistency. Too often he appears only in fits and starts across a season.
Iron out those flaws, and Enrique will have a heavyweight on his hands, the kind of player Barcelona may one day regret letting go.
Remember, too, that unlike Dembele, Torres would arrive in Paris brimming with confidence and morale after his historic goal in the 2026 World Cup final.
That means Enrique would not have to rebuild his confidence, as he did with Dembele. With the Frenchman, that job took time before the explosion finally arrived in his second season.
Now it is a case of waiting. The coming days and weeks will tell us plenty about the future of Spanish forward Ferran Torres.