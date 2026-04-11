Ferran Torres happy to 'p*ss off' his critics after crucial double in Barcelona derby win against Espanyol

The Barcelona forward has rarely been away from the spotlight since his move to Catalunya from Manchester City in December 2021, but the Spaniard is now using that pressure as fuel. After a period without finding the back of the net, the man from Foios delivered a statement performance in the Catalan derby, scoring a brace that left his critics with little room for complaint.

Speaking after the 4-1 triumph, Torres was clinical in his assessment of the external pressure he faces. "There is always external noise around me, more often for the bad and very rarely for the good. it p*sses them off, but I am always focused on myself, on working and improving; there are times when things don't go as one wants, but it won't be for a lack of work," he said.