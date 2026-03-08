AFP
'I felt good enough to continue' - Raheem Sterling determined to 'get back to old level' despite only lasting 63 minutes on first Feyenoord start
A bittersweet full debut for Sterling
"I felt good enough to continue, but it is the coach's choice," Sterling admitted following the final whistle - per ESPN. The forward played a key part in the build-up to the equalising goal that made it 3-3, yet he could not hide a hint of frustration at not being able to see out the full 90 minutes. He added: "Every player wants to stay on. You want to stay on the pitch. It is understandable that it is not yet possible. It is another new step in the right direction."
- AFP
Van Persie manages Sterling’s workload
Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie had signaled before kick-off that Sterling was likely only ready for approximately one half of football. However, the 82-cap England international was allowed to stay on past the interval, eventually making way in the 63rd minute of the contest. This careful management of his workload suggests the coaching staff is wary of pushing the former City winger too hard, too soon after his arrival on a free transfer in February.
The match itself was a chaotic affair that left the visitors with a sense of what might have been. "We would have liked to win," Sterling continued. "We have mixed feelings about the performance. It was very inconsistent, but at times also very good. I want to get back to my old level. It was a nice attack from our side. We have to keep working on it and then more will follow."
Ueda shines in Breda thriller
Sterling ended up being outshone by teammate Ayase Ueda. The Japanese striker netted twice to take his season tally to twenty. His first came via a header from an Anis Hadj Moussa corner, ending a personal dry spell that had stretched back to the beginning of the calendar year. Ueda later added a second, a clever header that bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.
The game swung back and forth, with NAC Breda proving to be stubborn opposition. Goals from Kamal Sowah, Boyd Lucassen, and former Premier League star Andre Ayew ensured the hosts earned a draw. Despite the late pressure and a red card for NAC's Leo Greiml in stoppage time, Feyenoord were forced to settle for a single point on the road.
- AFP
What comes next?
For Sterling, the focus now shifts to building the consistency required to end Feyenoord’s season on a high. The 3-3 draw at the Rat Verlegh Stadion highlighted both the team's creative potential and their defensive frailties. Integrating a player of Sterling's calibre remains a priority for Van Persie, who is tasked with ensuring that Feyenoord hold onto second place in the Eredivisie, with PSV already shoo-ins for the title again after pulling 19 points clear at the summit. Sterling will hope for another start when Feyenoord play Excelsior next Sunday.
Advertisement