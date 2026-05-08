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'There's someone behind this' - Federico Valverde claims Aurelien Tchouameni altercation 'blown out of proportion' as Real Madrid star explains hospital admission
Real Madrid teammates clash amid training tensions
Valverde has addressed speculation about a reported bust-up with Tchouameni at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex. Valverde had to be hospitalised this week and reports claimed it was a result of a physical altercation between the two that left the Uruguayan midfielder with a head injury. However, the player moved quickly to deny those claims in a statement posted on social media.
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Valverde explains disagreement and accident
The 27-year-old acknowledged that tensions had flared during training but insisted the disagreement never escalated into a fight. The midfielder explained that emotions were heightened due to fatigue and frustration during a demanding campaign. According to Valverde, such disagreements are common in dressing rooms but usually remain private.
"Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during a training session. Fatigue from competition and frustration made everything blown out of proportion," he wrote on Instagram. "In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are usually resolved internally without becoming public. Clearly, someone here is spreading rumors, and this, combined with a season without titles where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, has made everything seem magnified."
"Today we had another disagreement. During the argument, I accidentally hit my forehead on a table, causing a small cut that required a routine visit to the hospital. I feel that my anger about the situation, my frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through the end of the season, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a teammate."
Apology during a difficult season
The incident comes during a frustrating campaign for Real Madrid, who are in danger of ending the season trophyless and were recently knocked out of the Champions League. Valverde admitted the situation reflected the emotional toll of the season and apologised for the fallout surrounding the episode.
He added: "I'm sorry. I'm truly sorry because this situation hurts me, this moment we're going through hurts me. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I can't be indifferent to it. The result is an accumulation of things that culminate in a senseless fight, damaging my image and leaving room for doubt that they'll fabricate, defame, and add fuel to the fire of an accident."
"I have no doubt that any disagreements we might have off the field cease to exist on it, and if I have to defend it inside a stadium, I'll be the first. I wasn't going to speak out until the end of the season. We were eliminated from the Champions League, and I kept my anger and resentment to myself. We've wasted another year, and I wasn't in a position to be posting on social media when the only face I had to show was on the field, and I feel that's what I did."
"That's why I'm the one who's most saddened and pained to be going through this situation that prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions. I always gave it my all, to the very end, and it hurts me more than anyone not to be able to do so. I am available to the club and my teammates to collaborate on any decision they deem necessary. Thank you."
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Internal disciplinary action
In a brief but firm statement, Los Blancos confirmed that they have decided to open disciplinary proceedings against the two players. Both Valverde and Tchouameni will reportedly miss this weekend's El Clasico match against Barcelona.