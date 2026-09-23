Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola gives £12.5m forward Federico Chiesa BRUTAL transfer ultimatum

After suffering a lower back injury during pre-season, Chiesa only returned to first-team training this week. However, the attacker is already facing a steep uphill battle to impress his new boss.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Iraola has delivered a blunt ultimatum to the forward. The former Juventus man has reportedly been told to "pack his bags" if he cannot swiftly break into the manager's first-team plans.

This harsh reality follows his recent omission from Liverpool's European roster alongside Endo. It is a familiar situation for the Italian, who was initially left off the list last season before replacing the injured Giovanni Leoni in September.