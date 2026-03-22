As Christian Falk, Bild’s football editor, revealed on the TV programme ‘BILD Sport on WELT TV’, the midfielder from Germany’s record-breaking champions will not be travelling to join the DFB squad on Monday as planned, but will instead remain in Munich to recover from his injury.
Translated by
Fears confirmed! FC Bayern Munich star unlikely to be able to join the German national team
Consequently, he is unlikely to be available to the German national team and head coach Julian Nagelsmann for the two friendlies against Switzerland on Friday and against Ghana the following Monday.
The decision was reportedly made following a further medical examination on Sunday. Bayern officials are said to have agreed with the DFB not to take any risks with the 22-year-old.
- Getty
Pavlovic to miss Bayern match due to hip problems
Pavlovic missed Bayern’s Bundesliga match yesterday, Saturday, due to hip problems. According to FCB sporting director Christoph Freund, the 22-year-old “has played a lot recently and has been complaining of pain. It would be bad for everyone involved if he were to suffer a more serious injury. We have to be careful." He had already been substituted while carrying an injury during the 4-1 Champions League victory against Atalanta Bergamo.
It is unclear whether Pavlovic will be able to travel to the upcoming international matches later on. Nagelsmann may also name a replacement for the Bayern midfielder – Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart would be an option.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date
Time
Match
Saturday, 4 April
3.30 pm
SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Tuesday, 7 April
9.00 pm
Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)
Saturday, 11 April
6.30 pm
FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
Wednesday, 15 April
9.00 pm
FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)
Sunday, 19 April
5.30 pm
FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)