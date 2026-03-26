'They play with FEAR' - Fabio Capello warns Thomas Tuchel about England's biggest obstacles to World Cup glory

Capello remains one of the few managers to have led England through the intense pressure of a World Cup, and he believes little has changed regarding the team's mental fragility. Reflecting on recent major tournament disappointments, the 79-year-old pointed to the Euro 2020 final against Italy as a prime example of the team retreating into their shells when the stakes are highest.

Capello told The Sun: “You have the best players, the best moments, but when you arrive at the final, they play with fear. I remember the final in Wembley against Italy. They beat England on penalties. After England scored the goal, they stopped playing. The keeper started to play long ball. The players started to lose time. Slowly, they went to shoot at the corner. Walking, not running. I don’t understand why this happened. It is just a big psychological barrier.”