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FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours – "I love the club": Loan player hopes for a second chance at FCB

A player on loan from FC Bayern is hoping for a second chance in Munich. An opposing manager is impressed by the German record champions’ style of play. News and rumours about FCB.

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  • On the way to the title: Commandingly dominant Bayern also dominate Union
  • Doncaster Rovers v Southampton - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Peretz hopes for a second chance at FCB

    Daniel Peretz, who is currently on loan at Southampton FC, is quietly hoping for a second chance at Bayern Munich.

    “Bayern is still in my heart. I love the club,” the 25-year-old goalkeeper explained in an interview with transfermarkt.de. Peretz joined FCB in 2023, but despite some promising performances, he never progressed beyond the status of second-choice goalkeeper.

    Initially, he was the number two behind first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but was eventually demoted to number three following the signing of Jonas Urbig in early 2025. It is unclear what will happen in the summer – particularly as Alexander Nübel, another contender for the starting spot between the posts, returns from his loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

    With regard to his personal future, it is crucial for Peretz to get sufficient playing time. A return to Munich would only make sense if a realistic prospect were created for him: “The situation is still a long way off. It is difficult to know how we will finish the season. And Bayern has its own situation. Manu (Manuel Neuer; Ed.) has to decide whether he’s staying or not. After that, Bayern will decide and we’ll make sure the best decision for my career is made,” said the Israeli.

    Should the Bayern Munich chapter indeed come to an end in the summer, Peretz could also envisage staying at Southampton: "I think that would be logical. But it’s still too early to talk about the summer. My focus is really on the matches right now. Hopefully we can talk about it in two months’ time, once we’ve been promoted to the Premier League. Then it will be much easier to give an answer."

    Peretz moved to the English second tier in the winter following an unsuccessful loan spell at Hamburger SV – he is now the first-choice goalkeeper there and is aiming for promotion to the Premier League: "It’s a perfect match for both of us. I was at a stage where I needed that influence to become the first-choice goalkeeper. I needed to play regularly."

    The 25-year-old is under contract with FC Bayern until 2028. In Munich, he faces stiff competition from Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.

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  • Steffen BaumgartGetty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Baumgart heaps praise on FCB

    Union Berlin manager Steffen Baumgart heaped praise on FC Bayern Munich following his side’s heavy 0–4 defeat.

    “I’m fairly certain we didn’t stand a chance today. I don’t want to lay too much blame on my lads, because their superiority in every aspect was clearly evident from the first to the last minute today,” the 54-year-old told DAZN after the match.

    The German record champions had "forced the Berliners into mistakes in every situation. To be honest, we were actually lucky to be only 0-2 down at half-time. It felt like we didn’t even have the ball, and Bayern didn’t let up either. Huge credit to them for the way they play."

    The defeat meant Union failed to pull away from the relegation zone. Baumgart’s side, who have won just two of their last twelve matches, currently sit seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot occupied by FC St. Pauli. However, the Hamburg side still have one more game to play.

  • FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN MUNICH-LEIPZIGAFP

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Davies trains wearing special glasses

    As he prepares for his comeback, Bayern star Alphonso Davies is turning to some unusual methods.

    On Friday morning, the Canadian trained wearing so-called strobe goggles, which restrict the field of vision and are designed to improve concentration. The goalkeepers of the German record champions also use these special goggles to enhance their reaction times.

    Davies suffered a hamstring strain around a week and a half ago during the spectacular 6-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo. The 25-year-old will be out of action for FCB until after the international break, but could then be back in action for the away match against SC Freiburg.

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  • FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches

    Date

    Time

    Match

    Saturday, 4 April

    3.30 pm

    SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Tuesday, 7 April

    9.00 pm

    Real Madrid v FC Bayern (Champions League)

    Saturday, 11 April

    6.30 pm

    FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)

    Wednesday, 15 April

    9.00 pm

    FC Bayern v Real Madrid (Champions League)

    Sunday, 19 April

    5.30 pm

    FC Bayern v VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

Bundesliga
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB