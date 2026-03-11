FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – who is Leonard Prescott, who is sitting on the bench at FCB?

According to reports in the tz newspaper, FC Bayern Munich has high hopes for young goalkeeper Leonard Prescott (16), who moved to Munich from 1.FC Union Berlin in 2023. The 1.96-metre-tall keeper is said to be a strong player with good reflexes and "already exudes a presence in goal that even his older teammates would like to have". According to insiders, he has no obvious weaknesses.

However, according to the report, there are also several interested parties for the talented goalkeeper, whose contract in Munich expires in 2027. Several "well-known clubs" have already expressed their interest to Prescott's parents. The goalkeeper for the German U17 national team is keen to gain regular playing time at professional level in the future.

At FC Bayern, the New York native plays for the U19 team in the DFB youth league and the UEFA Youth League. In addition, he has been training regularly with the professionals since this season, alongside his role model Manuel Neuer.