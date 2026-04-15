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FC Bayern have confirmed the disappointing news that Giulia Gwinn is sidelined indefinitely

Bundesliga
Women's football
Germany vs Austria
Germany
Austria
World Cup Qualification UEFA
G. Gwinn
Bayern Munich

There had been serious concerns about Giulia Gwinn – now FC Bayern have announced a diagnosis.

Giulia Gwinn suffered a shoulder injury during Germany’s 5-1 win over Austria and will be sidelined indefinitely from both the DFB women’s team and FC Bayern. The German champions from Munich provided the update on the national captain’s condition on Wednesday after further medical tests.

  • The club confirmed that Gwinn has dislocated her shoulder and will first receive conservative treatment, with further checks to monitor progress. As a result, she is unavailable for the DFB-Team’s return leg against Austria on Saturday and is currently rated as “undecided” for Munich’s busy run of fixtures.

    She will miss the DFB team’s return leg against Austria on Saturday, but her absence will be felt more keenly by Bayern, especially in the Champions League semi-final against FC Barcelona on 25 April and 3 May.

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  • Germany v Austria - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Gwinn remains hounded by injury woes.

    Gwinn sustained the injury to her left shoulder during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier victory in Nuremberg. Having already overcome serious knee injuries while playing for the national team, the 26-year-old departed the DFB training camp in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday morning.

    National coach Christian Wück immediately responded by calling up U23 international Sarah Mattner-Trembleau of SKN St. Pölten as her replacement.

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