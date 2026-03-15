FC Bayern Munich have lodged an appeal against Luis Díaz’s suspension. The club confirmed this to Sky. The Colombian was shown a yellow card by referee Christian Dingert during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen, after the referee penalised the Bayern star for an alleged dive.
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"Faced with questionable decisions": FC Bayern lodges an appeal against Luis Diaz's suspension
Bayern have now appealed to the DFB Sports Court to challenge the automatic one-match ban imposed on Diaz. Bayern’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, used the referee’s incorrect decision as an opportunity to highlight a trend he has observed recently: “We view the developments of the past few weeks with concern. The performance in Leverkusen was the culmination of a phase in which we have repeatedly been confronted with questionable decisions. Whether at HSV, in Dortmund or in Leverkusen – there have simply been repeated controversial incidents that have often gone against us,” he said.
Dreesen added: "The DFB must improve the standard of its referees’ performances. It is commendable that Christian Dingert has admitted his mistake, but that alone does not help us."
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Luis Diaz’s sending-off was “a decision based on the facts”
It is virtually impossible that the Munich side will succeed with their appeal. “This is a decision based on the facts, which one may disagree with, but it is not a manifest error such as mistaking one player for another,” DFB referee spokesperson Alex Feuerherdt made clear on Sky. Rather, Bayern’s appeal is likely intended to send a message that they are fighting back against what they perceive to be the unfair treatment they have faced so far.
Should Luis Diaz’s suspension stand as expected, he will miss the German record champions’ home match against Union Berlin this coming weekend.
FC Bayern Munich's upcoming matches:
18 March, 9 pm Bayern - Atalanta (Champions League) 21 March, 3.30 pm Bayern - Union Berlin (Bundesliga) 4 April, 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v Bayern (Bundesliga) 11 April, 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v Bayern (Bundesliga)