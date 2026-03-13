Fabrizio Romano – Inter: Newcastle are ready to make a serious move for Pio Esposito

"One of the players Inter consider untouchable this summer is certainly Pio Esposito," says Fabrizio Romano on his social media channels. "There has been a lot of talk abroad about Arsenal, but the Gunners haven’t made any concrete moves, beyond scouting various players. A club that, as far as I know, would be ready to make a serious bid in terms of transfer fees is Newcastle, who are set to sign a striker this summer: Esposito is one of the names being mentioned; he is a highly rated prospect, but Inter have no intention of opening the door.”