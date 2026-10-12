'Juve were worried!' – Fabio Pisacane fires shot at Luciano Spalletti after full-time red card

Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane was shown a red card alongside Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti following the final whistle of Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Unipol Domus. The altercation began when Pisacane booted the ball into the air before engaging in a tense confrontation with Spalletti.

Referee Matteo Marcenaro dismissed both coaches, ruling Pisacane out of Cagliari's upcoming trip to Monza.

Pisacane expressed disappointment over how the post-match handshake concluded.