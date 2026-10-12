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'Juve were worried!' – Fabio Pisacane fires shot at Luciano Spalletti after full-time red card
Pisacane sent off alongside Spalletti at full-time
Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane was shown a red card alongside Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti following the final whistle of Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Unipol Domus. The altercation began when Pisacane booted the ball into the air before engaging in a tense confrontation with Spalletti.
Referee Matteo Marcenaro dismissed both coaches, ruling Pisacane out of Cagliari's upcoming trip to Monza.
Pisacane expressed disappointment over how the post-match handshake concluded.
- ABACAPRESS
Cagliari boss claims Juventus showed fear
Addressing the touchline drama, Pisacane suggested Spalletti's pre-match anxiety reflected respect for Cagliari's impressive form. "It could have ended with an embrace, I am sorry that it went this way, but Spalletti gave the sense yesterday that he felt worried," Pisacane told DAZN Italia.
"What happened at half-time was not pleasant to see either. At the end of the day, it could have ended with a hug."
"But if in Week 6 Juve are worried they won't win in Cagliari, it is a sign that we are on the right track."
Defending defensive setup and low possession stats
Daniel Maldini celebrated his 25th birthday by scoring for the fourth consecutive Serie A match, capitalizing on Cagliari's compact system despite holding just 28 per cent possession. Pisacane proudly defended his team's defensive resilience against Juventus' star-studded squad.
"At times, people point out the number of shots we allow, but that is well within range for a team of our calibre," Pisacane noted.
"We allow shots on goal because we have players ready to throw themselves in the path of anything that comes at them. That is the spirit I like to see."
- LaPresse
Cagliari stay ahead of Juventus in Serie A table
The hard-fought point ensures Cagliari remain above Juventus in the Serie A standings after six rounds, continuing a strong run of four wins from six matches.
Pisacane praised his squad for executing the match plan while urging them to remain vigilant for the rest of the campaign.
"What I want to say right now is that we need to keep our tails up and be on alert," Pisacane concluded.
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