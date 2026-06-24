AFP
Fabio Cannavaro urges Cristiano Ronaldo to 'play on a few more years' after seeing 'very intelligent' Portugal icon end his Uzbekistan team's World Cup dream
A tough lesson for Uzbekistan
Portugal secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday in their second Group K fixture at the World Cup, bouncing back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with DR Congo. The match at NRG Stadium saw Ronaldo score two goals to silence his recent critics. Speaking to O Jogo, Cannavaro admitted that his players struggled against Portugal right from the start.
Cannavaro explained how conceding two early goals affected Uzbekistan, despite a brief period where they grew into the game. A disallowed goal further damaged their confidence against a team that Cannavaro believes are currently operating on an entirely different level.
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Punished by record-breaking Ronaldo
Cannavaro highlighted the unique threat that Ronaldo poses inside the penalty area, noting how Portugal have built their tactical approach around maximizing his strengths. Ronaldo made history in Houston, becoming the first male player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading scorer in the competition with 10 goals.
Cannavaro told reporters: "I told the players that if we give Cristiano Ronaldo a centimetre, we're dead. That happened and he scored two goals. Portugal players play for him and he is at a stage where he is very intelligent moving inside the box."
Pushing for more years
Despite enduring what he described as a "dark week" from critics, Ronaldo displayed remarkable physical conditioning. Ronaldo celebrated his defiant performance by posting "We are here" on Instagram to remind the world of his enduring quality.
Cannavaro expressed his admiration for Ronaldo, revealing what he told him after the final whistle. Cannavaro said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years old and still has so much hunger to play. He is a man who loves to play football. He is already in the history of football, he will be eternal and, even so, he continues to play this way. I spoke to him and told him to play on a few more years. To enjoy football. Just look at him. He is totally fit, he is physically very well and I hope he continues for a few more years."
- AFP
What comes next?
Ronaldo and Portugal will now turn their attention to a decisive final group match against Colombia. With Colombia currently sitting top on six points, Portugal, who have four points, must secure a victory to guarantee first place. Ronaldo will aim to continue his historic scoring streak to guide his nation into the knockout stages as group winners.