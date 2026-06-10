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'There is no scandal' - Fabio Cannavaro denies 'undignified' USA security checks after video of Uzbekistan players being searched sparks controversy
Controversy over stadium security
Following a video broadcast on South American television showing Uzbekistan players being searched by security personnel and sniffer dogs, social media was flooded with claims that the team had been treated poorly. The incident occurred immediately after the squad stepped off their team bus ahead of a World Cup warm-up friendly against Netherlands, a match that ultimately ended in a 2-1 victory for the Dutch side.
The footage led to accusations that the checks were "undignified" for a national team preparing for a major tournament. However, Cannavaro has now clarified the situation, explaining that the high-level security is a mandatory part of the logistics for all teams competing at the tournament in North America.
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Cannavaro sets the record straight
These scenes come at a time when the World Cup build-up is plagued by numerous crises, including the denial of entry to top Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, severe visa delays for teams like Iran, soaring ticket prices, and warnings over extreme heat and storm disruptions in the US.
However, taking to Instagram to address the mounting speculation and "misleading headlines," the former Ballon d'Or winner was firm in his stance. He argued that the protocols are no different from those experienced by regular travellers, albeit conducted in different locations to accommodate elite athletes.
“I saw photographs on the front pages of the newspapers showing the searches we were subjected to at the airport, as members of the Uzbek national team. I’ve also seen misleading headlines, so I’d like to set the record straight,” Cannavaro wrote. “These were routine, standard checks. People don’t realise one thing: when World Cup national teams travel, they don’t go through the airport terminals like ordinary travellers, but are taken directly to the tarmac in buses reserved for the teams.”
Explaining the tarmac protocol
The Uzbekistan head coach explained that because teams bypass the main terminal buildings for security and privacy reasons, the mandatory checks must be performed elsewhere. According to Cannavaro, there was no special treatment or targeting involved in the process that was captured on camera.
“The checks that ordinary travellers undergo in the terminal, we undergo directly on the tarmac. Exactly the same ones. It’s standard procedure,” he added. “So there’s no scandal. No undignified or disrespectful treatment. The same applies to the matches. Before the friendly against the Netherlands, we were screened at the stadium, and this too was expected: before every match, teams undergo screening either at the hotel just before setting off (as happened with the Netherlands) or directly at the stadium, as happened to us.”
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Uzbekistan dream of World Cup success
Despite the off-field distractions, Cannavaro remains focused on the task at hand as Uzbekistan prepare for their historic debut on the world stage. After finishing second in their qualification group, they face a challenging group stage against Portugal, DR Congo and Colombia.
The Italian tactician concluded his message by praising the American organisers, ensuring fans that his team is being well looked after. “The truth is that we found the organisation to be flawless,” he stated, effectively ending the debate over the squad's treatment as they continue their final preparations for the tournament.
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