‘I’ve won the most titles!’ – Fabian Ruiz stakes claim for Ballon d’Or glory after trophy-laden season

Ruiz is not shy about expressing his desire to reach the pinnacle of world football following a remarkably successful period for both club and country. Over the past 12 months, the Spanish midfielder has built an unmatched trophy haul - sweeping Ligue 1, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Paris Saint-Germain, alongside lifting the World Cup with Spain this summer.

‘At the Ballon d’Or, I hope to aim as high as possible… I’ve won almost all the titles at stake,’ Ruiz explained during his interview with Radioestadio Noche. The former Napoli man is leaning heavily on the sheer volume of silverware he has secured recently, suggesting that his impact on winning teams is his greatest asset in the race. He further emphasized this point by stating: ‘It’s me who has won the most titles, but I leave the campaign to others.’ This balanced approach shows his confidence without the need for an aggressive media crusade.