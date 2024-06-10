Fabian Hurzeler: The U.S.-born coaching wonderkid dubbed 'the new Nagelsmann' set to become Brighton manager at just 31

The Seagulls are closing in on appointing the St. Pauli coach, who will become the youngest manager in Premier League history

Every club in the world is searching for the next Julian Nagelsmann. The hunt is always on for the next coaching prodigy, the young mind that can take whatever failures they endured on the field to fuel them to become geniuses on the touchline.

Brighton, it seems, believe they have found their hidden gem. His name is Fabian Hurzeler, and he is set to become the Seagulls' manager in the coming days after being picked to replace Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium. Aged just 31, he will become the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Despite his age, Hurzeler has had plenty of success in his coaching career so far, which was capped by him leading St. Pauli to promotion from the German second tier this past season. Now he will move to England, where he will be charged with coaching the likes of Lewis Dunk (32), Danny Welbeck (33) and James Milner (38), all of whom were born before him. To have climbed this high this fast at this age, there's clearly something special about Hurzeler.

He has heard the comparisons and seen his name next to ones like Nagelsmann and, of course, he's flattered. Hurzeler, though, knows that all of this is just getting started. He's a coaching prodigy right now, but he has bigger aspirations than that.

"I have to stay humble," he told GOAL and others during an interview back in April. "I have to go on my own way. I still have a lot of things to learn. It's not only about detecting things on the pitch; it's also how you treat the media. It's how your impact is in the media and in the world.

"It's very important that I go on my own, that I try to reflect on my own, and that I go my own way because I can't be the same as Julian Nagelsmann. He went one way, but I'm trying to go the Fabian Hurzeler way. If I can be as successful as Nagelsmann, I will be happy."