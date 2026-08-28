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Fabian Hurzeler lauds 'professional' Brighton after dominant Tromso victory seals Conference League spot
Dominant Seagulls seal progress
Following a goalless first leg, Brighton secured their European group-stage spot courtesy of a clinical home display. The hosts took control with three first-half strikes before wrapping up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate victory. Talented teenagers Kostoulas and Luka Vuskovic stole the show, dominating in possession, aerial duels and dangerous chance creation.
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Hurzeler praises ruthless display
The German tactician praised his side's commitment to setting a fierce tempo from the outset to break down the visitors. Explaining the key factors behind the victory after the match, Hurzeler said: "The early goal is always helpful, and I think we had a very professional approach today. Credit to the players because they pressed intensely and won a lot of personal duels. They forced Tromso into mistakes, and we kept another clean sheet.
"We maintained high standards in and out of possession and scored some nice goals. The approach we had was the key to the success. On top of that, early goals help, so overall, it was a very satisfying performance."
European journey excites manager
Reaching the European stage represents a huge milestone for both the club's development and the Seagulls faithful, according to Hurzeler. Discussing the electric Amex atmosphere and the continental tests ahead, he added: "I'm very happy for the whole club and everyone involved in that journey. On top of that, I'm very happy for the players and the fans. They created another great atmosphere here tonight. It was very energetic and special, so thanks to the fans for that.
"We are very grateful for this opportunity to play in Europe. We know it will be a big challenge we have to face, but we seem to be ready. The key will be maintaining these standards and this intensity in the Premier League, but also in Europe. Hopefully, we are prepared for that. We will try to give our best, go game by game, and see what happens."
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Stamford Bridge test looms
Brighton now switch their attention back to the Premier League for a demanding trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this weekend. The standout displays from Kostoulas and Vuskovic provide valuable tactical options and healthy selection headaches across Hurzeler's attack and backline. Maintaining this momentum will be vital before the squad disperses for the international break ahead of a congested European schedule.
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