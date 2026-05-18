FA to review Youth Cup final rules after Man Utd and Man City venue row

According to the Daily Mail, the FA is set to review the rules around the staging of the FA Youth Cup final following the furious row between both Manchester clubs over this season’s edition. Under current rules, the team drawn first hosts the showpiece fixture. However, this year City decided to switch the game to their 6,447-capacity women’s ground, citing construction work as the reason the derby could not be staged at the Etihad Stadium.

United are understood to have offered to stage the match, which was played last Thursday, at Old Trafford, in order to allow the players involved the opportunity to perform in front of a much larger audience. However, that offer was turned down, which triggered outrage among United fans and angered the club’s academy staff. The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust and members of the club’s fans’ forum subsequently called on the FA to intervene.