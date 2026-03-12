Goal.com
Live
Real Madrid CF v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

Translated by

"Exposed as a tactical novice": English press tears apart Real Madrid's "destroyed" Manchester City and makes a fool of Pep Guardiola

Manchester City went down to Real Madrid and faces an early exit from the Champions League. The English press had nothing good to say about Pep Guardiola and his team.

Pep Guardiola slunk into the dressing room with his head bowed, visibly shaken by Manchester City's heavy defeat at Real Madrid. And as if the 3-0 loss following Federico Valverde's hat-trick wasn't punishment enough, the press back home was quick to criticise the Cityzens' poor performance.

  • Guardiola and Co. were literally "torn to pieces" by Real, wrote The Telegraph. And The Guardian said that the Premier League club was rightly "destroyed" by Real and that Guardiola was "exposed as a tactical novice" because of his offensive approach. 

    According to The Sun, City are "staring into the abyss" ahead of next week's return leg in Manchester (Tuesday, 9 p.m./DAZN). The Premier League's second-placed team are in danger of failing against Real for the third time in a row in the Champions League.

    • Advertisement
  • Man City Real Madrid GFXGetty

    Manchester City on the brink of elimination after thrashing by Real Madrid: "It looks really bleak"

    "It looks really bleak now," Bernardo Silva told TNT Sports, even though goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had prevented even worse by saving a penalty from Vinicius Junior (58'). 

    Guardiola, however, did not want to give up hope of a comeback just yet. "It is what it is. I felt that we were better than the result. Now it's time to recover," said the Spaniard: "In football, you never know. We'll give it a try."

  • Manchester City's upcoming matches

    DateCompetitionMatch
    Saturday, 14 MarchPremier LeagueWest Ham United vs. Manchester City
    Tuesday, 17 MarchChampions LeagueManchester City vs. Real Madrid
    Sunday, 22 MarchEFL CupArsenal FC vs. Manchester City
    Sunday, 12 AprilPremier LeagueChelsea FC vs. Manchester City

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Premier League
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
0