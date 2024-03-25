Explained: Why Man Utd could be barred from playing in European competition next season

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockExplained: Why Man Utd could be barred from playing in European competition next seasonManchester UnitedNiceLigue 1Premier LeagueEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference LeagueChampions LeagueManchester United could be barred from playing in European competition next season even if they qualify for the Champions League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUEFA may bar Man UnitedClub continuing to fight for top-four finishCurrently sit sixth in Premier League table