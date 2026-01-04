Explained: Why Liverpool's Premier League match at Fulham has been delayed

When team news dropped 75 minutes before the initially slated kick-off of 15:00, Hugo Ekitike's name didn't appear on the team sheet, with Liverpool having to start without a recognised striker. The Reds' confirmed that the France international missed the trip with a 'minor fitness issue', with Arne Slot later saying the specific problem is hamstring related.

"Hugo picked up a slight hamstring injury because we had to play him more and more minutes. Hopefully he will be back for the Arsenal game [on Thursday]," Slot said.

In Ekitike's absence, Cody Gakpo was expected to start as the No.9, with Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai coming inside from the wings. Curtis Jones dropped into midfield, with Jeremie Frimpong, who started New Year's Day's draw against Leeds, moving to the bench.

